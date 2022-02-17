Avocado shortage could mean higher avocado prices at the grocery store

If you're hoping to make guacamole next week, expect to pay more for avocados.

Thanks to a suspension of avocado imports from Mexico that went into effect Feb. 11, American shoppers will most likely experience a shortage of the creamy fruit they love to smear on toast and post to Instagram.

And, shoppers will most likely see a price increase on any avocados they can find in the coming weeks. In the Berkshires, avocados are top sellers for Guido's Fresh Marketplace, with stores in Great Barrington and Pittsfield. Guido's is "confident" they'll continue to have avocados, according to Alana Chernila, marketing and communications director — but for a price.

"We're keeping an eye on the situation, and staying in close contact with our avocado suppliers," said Chernila in an email. "There might be a very slight temporary price increase next week, but we'll be sure to communicate the reasons for that increase to customers should it be necessary."

The United States decided late last week to temporarily block imports of avocados from Michoacán, a coastal state just west of Mexico City, after a verbal threat was made to U.S. safety inspectors working in the country, according to The New York Times.

Mexico accounts for about 80 percent of the U.S.’s supply of avocado, according to Bloomberg.

Currently, the market has 57 million pounds of avocados, which is just a week’s worth of inventory, Stonehill Produce Chief Executive Officer Keith Slattery told Bloomberg in the report.

California, which supplies roughly 15 percent of the U.S. avocado market, according to The New York Times, cannot produce enough to meet demand.