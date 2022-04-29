Journalist Evan Osnos shares what he learned after seven years of reporting across America and why there's still hope for common ground

LENOX — Back in the United States from 10 years of reporting from overseas, Evan Osnos, a New Yorker magazine staff writer and an award-winning author, was startled by seismic, unfathomable changes in the nation’s political, social, cultural and economic fabric.
It was 2013, in the first year of Barack Obama’s second term as president. As Osnos, 45, writes in his third book, “Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury,” published last September, he discovered “how far fear was reaching into our political life,” and how the poison of misinformation was corroding too many citizens’ understanding of the reality surrounding them.
The sprawling, intensely personal volume (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 480 pp., $30) traces a connecting theme from the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in 2001 to the assault and attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as the spread of QAnon conspiracy theories, accepted by 25 percent of Republicans, according to a recent poll.
“Those fissures in American life were part of a larger fracturing,” Osnos asserts. Income inequality, hostility to immigrants (especially Muslims and Latinos), an epidemic of mass shootings, the trauma of domestic terrorism, accelerating breakdowns in the nation’s infrastructure — a long list of worries.
Osnos went on the road to chronicle what he saw happening around him, a seven-year reporting and writing odyssey focusing on three places he had lived before becoming a foreign correspondent:
- Greenwich, Conn., where he grew up and graduated from the local high school in a town known as an enclave for the very wealthy but now increasingly diverse.
- Clarksburg, W.Va., the start of his journalism career in 1998 as a staff photographer on the Exponent Telegram daily newspaper.
- Chicago, where he landed an internship in 1999 and then a staff position on the Chicago Tribune, rising to Beijing bureau chief for the newspaper.
At 7 p.m. May 10, Osnos, will discuss his findings on the plight of ordinary Americans confronting a lingering pandemic, political polarization and turmoil, efforts to achieve racial justice and the impact of economic upheaval and inflation. He is a National Book Award winner for his first book on China in 2014 and a Pulitzer Price finalist in 2020 for his second book, on Joe Biden.
The conversation will be with Boston Globe opinion columnist and former editorial page editor Renée Loth. The public can pose questions and Osnos will sign copies of his book.
The free in-person event is at Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse, but reservations are required and may be made at eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-evan-osnos-tickets-317691793707.
The discussion is inspired by the “Bridging Divides, Healing Communities Speakers Series,” launched in spring 2021 by Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and The Berkshire Eagle. The series explored the various forces and trends that create division in our society, and possible local action that could build common ground.
The May 10 event is sponsored by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, The Authors Guild Foundation, The Berkshire Eagle and Berkshire Bank.
The Eagle caught up with Osnos on Thursday in Italy, where he’s on a reporting trip for The New Yorker:
Q: When you returned to the U.S. in 2013 and surveyed the scene here, why did you decide to embark on a seven-year, deeply reported book-writing project?
A: I was less interested in simply documenting the strange byways of Washington — there was enough writing about that — than I was in trying to understand the origins of our crisis of confidence in democracy. Why were so many Americans expressing little faith in government's ability to solve our problems? How had it come to this? I realized the answers were not going to come from conventional political reporting. You have to burrow into the lives of ordinary people and try to find the explanations that do not announce themselves as loudly, and that takes time.
Q: Your book title, “Wildland,” easily could be interpreted as a reference to the state of our nation. But for you, its origin is very specific. Where does it come from?
A: It's a term that comes out of the world of firefighting. Wildland is the land that bursts into flame in a wildfire — land that is very often so dried out or overgrown or untended that all it takes is a single spark to ignite, and the fire takes on a life of its own. Living in Washington, I often thought of that metaphor, of a country in which the problems in our politics and economics — problems of race, class, and gender — had been growing steadily for years, building up fuel for a fire. In the end, it was Donald Trump's presidency that lit the spark.
Q: Reading your deep dive into the lives of everyday Americans in three such distinctive locations, it seems as if you’re reporting on three separate nations. Can the “United’ in USA survive as we contemplate deceptions and outright lies in some quarters, including Capitol Hill?
A: I think these past few years contained, for many Americans, the alarming realization of how fragile our institutions really are — and, indeed, how fragile the union itself could be. And part of the problem is, indeed, that many of the people we elect to serve in our names are willing to bend and assault the truth. I've lived in enough places to know that once you lose a public culture of truth, and an impunity for dishonesty, it can be a cascade of skepticism about everything in society. This is why it's been encouraging to see public efforts to recommit society to fact, science and empiricism. It will take effort to make it rise to the level of politics, but the emphasis on it is a major step in the right direction.
Q: Since your manuscript was completed just over a year ago, as you look at our partisan-inflamed nation today, do you foresee a path toward reconciliation and, if so, what does it look like?
A: Believe it or not, I am encouraged. The sheer fact that we're talking bluntly about these crises of democracy is a sign that we're on the path to something better. A decade ago, it was considered somewhat over-the-top to say that we faced really basic risks to an open society. But today it is almost commonplace. At the event in Lenox, I will discuss some of the people whose experiences are testaments to resilience and the belief that American society can, in fact, change for the better. I've been inspired by many of them.