I was a youngster in the 1950s when I had my first bottle of birch beer soda at the Bascom Lodge on a family outing to Mount Greylock.
I really liked this wintergreen-flavored soda made by Mohawk Beverages in Pittsfield. It was located at 158 Tyler St., a building with a huge sign on the roof with its name and its logo of a young smiling Mohawk Brave named “Tommy Hawk.”
On a scout field trip, I did get to visit the plant and was in awe with the whole bottling process.
The company was a family business for most of its existence and recognized for its leadership, innovation and loyal workforce.
Its roots began in 1883, when a young Pittsfield native, James Canning, took a job in New York City as an accountant for a wholesale wine distributor. Learning about the wine business, James returned to Pittsfield in 1906 and opened a family beverage store located at 3 Melville St. It was called the California Wine Co.
In 1919, he and a colleague named Lewis Brague created a company to acquire a new Coca-Cola Co. franchise for the Berkshires. Within a year, the company, Pittsfield Coca-Cola Bottling Co., moved into the new building on Tyler Street.
It was the area’s first plant specially designed for bottling beverages. Although the organization was identified by Coca-Cola, it also bottled flavored sodas under the name of Mohawk Beverages. In addition, it also carried several beer brands and other sodas, such as Whistle and Dr. Swett's root beer.
After a dispute in 1932, Pittsfield Coca-Cola Bottling ended its affiliation with the national Coca-Cola Co. Subsequently, the local company reorganized and James Canning became the president/owner of the renamed Mohawk Beverages Co.
The new company promoted its offerings as top grade for having sterilized bottles, “ozonated” carbonated water, the finest extracts and syrups and granulated sugar in all the drinks. Flavors included pale dry ginger ale, sarsaparilla, lemon-lime, grape, birch beer, orange and several others.
Mohawk also picked up the Pepsi-Cola franchise, and distributed several brands of beer and other sodas.
In 1948, James Canning died and his wife, Mary, ran the family business for two years and then the couple’s son, John “Jack” Canning, took over management in 1950.
Jack, who was a skilled artist with training from the Pratt Institute, had joined Mohawk Beverages fresh out of school in 1934. He became the new company’s first advertising director, and was responsible for creative ads and promotions.
One of his interesting side projects was illustrating a book by Springfield author Thornton Burgess, titled “Wah Wah Taysee and the Jay’s Wing.” The book was about two young Mohawks and became a prize used in many of the bottling firm’s contests. Over the years, he continued artwork in his job and in the community.
Jack had numerous gallery and show exhibits, was an art instructor for the museum and Senior Center and served as president of the Pittsfield Art League. His most recognized art piece was that of the young brave, Tommy Hawk, used as a logo by the company beginning in 1948 and on that sign above the building.
Jack brought creative and charismatic leadership to the company and, following in his parents' footsteps, he nurtured the company’s loyal and dedicated workforce. Jack’s daughter, Jaci Canning-Murphy, described how fortunate she was having two families — her parents and brother, and then the entire team of Mohawk workers who were a second family.
She related how her dad personally hand-painted in script the truck drivers’ names on their trucks as recognition. Jack was also active in the Kiwanis Club, Sales Executive Club, Community Chest and many other local community programs. Although I did not know Jack Canning personally, I do remember his smiling face as he drove his miniature antique car replica of a 1901 Oldsmobile for years in Pittsfield’s annual Fourth of July parades.
Jack had retired from Mohawk Beverages in 1978 but remained active in the community until his passing at age 80 in 1990. His son, James “Jimmy” Canning, assumed leadership of the company.
In 1980, despite the company earning $4.5 million, Jimmy saw an opportune time for a merger with one of the New York and Connecticut region’s leading soft drink companies. Mohawk Beverages was sold to the principals of the Albany, N.Y., Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co.
The new owners continued using the Mohawk Beverages identity and facility into the 1990s, but gradually moved operations to their Latham, N.Y., headquarters. In 1998, they sold their entire Pepsi-Cola company to a larger beverage company. With this sale, Mohawk had lost its separate identity and Pittsfield connection.
In 1999, the former bottling company at 158 Tyler St. became the permanent new home for Goodwill Industries. After the purchase, the smiling Tommy Hawk sign was removed from the building roof. No one seems to know if it remained intact and is in storage somewhere or if it was scrapped.