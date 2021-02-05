Many baby boomers can remember the early days of rock 'n' roll in the 1950s.
The very first local rock 'n' roll band I recall was Jay and His Pals, fronted by Joseph “Jay” LaPlante. Jay was a Pittsfield High School classmate I met in 1959 and had not been in touch with for over 50 years, until we reconnected in 2012.
The two of us met for lunch with Dr. Morton “Mort” Wayne, our high school music director who, at age 96, was retired in Naples, Fla.
In recalling “the good old days,” Jay shared how Mort had been such an important mentor for him and his impetus to pursue a career in music.
Jay admits he was not a good student. He struggled with dyslexia, a disability not identified for years to come. However, he had incredible music talent.
Choking up and tearful, my friend told us how he was ready to drop out of school for a factory job, but Mort pushed him to stay in school and keep up with music.
As a youngster, Jay was fortunate to have parents who appreciated music and enrolled their kids in music lessons. Jay took guitar lessons from Andrew Wicker and his staff at the American Conservatory of Music on North Street.
With encouragement of grade and junior high school teachers, Jay also became a skilled drummer. He was selected to perform in the city’s school orchestra and in groups at church, mastering both instruments.
Jay could also sing, and his first breakthrough performance was in 1957, when he sang “A White Sports Coat and a Pink Carnation” at a sold-out talent show held in the Pittsfield High School auditorium.
The 14-year-old loved the applause from entertaining others. Soon, Jay recognized the popularity of a hip-wiggling musician named Elvis Presley and found a role model in an emerging music form called “rock 'n' roll.”
As a ninth grader, he organized a band with several older students and simply called it Jay and His Pals. By 1959, the combo was performing on television, including WRGB’s "Teenage Barn" show.
The exposure was great, and the band got playing gigs all over the Berkshires and nearby New York state. At variety shows, girls were running onstage and screaming when Jay and His Pals played.
The teen musician was able to recruit several local musicians to join in performances, adding background singers, keyboards and bass guitar. At the same time that he led his own group performing with guitar and doing the vocals, he played drums for many local bands when available.
Pittsfield’s WBRK had a Saturday morning teenage radio show with local high schoolers as hosts, and beginning in 1960, Jay and His Pals gave live performances on the weekly program.
Impressed with the young leader of the group, the station gave Jay the opportunity to learn to run the control board. This inspired Jay to get an engineering license, and he was then hired part time as an announcer for the station.
In 1962, Jay and His Pals had come to an end, when several of the members went off to college and others pursued full-time jobs.
Jay continued drumming for several emerging bands on weekends. He got his first full-time job, at WSBS in Great Barrington in 1963, which led him into the world of Top 40 radio with a full rock 'n' roll format.
WTRY, serving the greater Albany area, recruited Jay as a DJ and gave him the stage name Jay Clark. Jay still loved playing live music but realized the radio work was a more reliable long-term plan.
Jay became WTRY’s program director and excelled at niche programming, mentoring on-air personalities, promoting radio brands, innovating new formats and, importantly, finding creative ways to help the community.
For over 30 years beginning in 1973, Jay was highly recruited throughout the country for radio station director or vice president positions in nearly every major market, including Providence, R.I., Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, New York and Los Angeles.
In 2002, Sirius satellite radio was launched in New York City. Jay was recruited to serve as the executive vice president of programming. In this role, he met many celebrities and performers and recruited them for the station. In this top-level position, Jay oversaw all programming of the station’s 100-plus music, news, sports and entertainment channels.
In 2007, Jay retired in Florida to spend time with family and still provide consulting services. He shared with me that he has never forgotten the many teachers in Pittsfield who encouraged him from grade school through high school, in spite of his academic challenges.
Pittsfield’s early “rocker” summed it up best: “The Pittsfield experience shaped my life in a very positive way, allowing me to be who I am.”