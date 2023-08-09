Wondering where to get school supplies or clothing? Here are three upcoming events from area nonprofits to help fill — and provide — bookbags

PITTSFIELD — With the beginning of the school year fast approaching, local organizations are preparing to host clothing drives and supply giveaways to outfit area students.
On Saturday, the Christian Center, at 193 Robbins Ave. in Pittsfield, will host a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Karen Ryan, food director and resource coordinator for the nonprofit, said she anticipates being able to provide five items of clothing for each child in attendance.
The Christian Center is aiming to get between 400 and 500 pieces of new and lightly used clothing for the drive, with the hope that it will continue receiving donations before the event begins Saturday. Those interested in dropping off clothes can donate onsite from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
“We just got a whole bunch of donations in over the weekend,” Ryan said. “A lot of those still had the tags on them. This whole week, we’re just going through clothes and we’re going to hang them up and have as many racks as we can — we’re going to try to have as much clothing as we can to give away.”
The organization is hoping to fill a need without duplicating other efforts in Berkshire County, she said.
“We find that there’s so many other agencies doing backpacks, that we decided to do clothing this year,” Ryan said.
Ryan said that the Christian Center will also have some backpacks on site for families who cannot make it to the other events.
There are opportunities for area residents to get clothing year-round, too: The organization also operates a boutique Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where families can come to shop once a week. Those who participate are able to shop for 15 minutes at a time and can get up to six items of clothing.
Ryan said that the last time the organization hosted a clothing drive was three years ago, held outside during the pandemic. Roughly 75 families were able to get supplies as part of that drive.
For those looking for backpacks and school supplies specifically, more events are upcoming in the next few weeks.
An event from a new organization in the county held at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires in Pittsfield will help a limited number of students, too. From 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, families who go to the club at 16 Melville St. will be able to receive school supplies from the newly formed nonprofit Because Every Child Deserves an Education.
Persephone Clark, the 16-year-old founder of the organization, currently a student at the Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School, said that she anticipates being able to help 15 students with general school supply needs, and to provide about 10 backpacks filled with supplies. She raised over $500 to purchase supplies in bulk and help to fill the gaps.
Clark said that families will be able to get notebooks, pencils and folders among other supplies at the event, as well as “odds and ends” like rulers and calculators. She also plans to have fidget spinners and knickknacks to give students, too.
“It feels so industrial to just be giving kids school supplies,” Clark said. “Sometimes kids just need a little something fun, too.”
Clark is still early in the process of setting up her nonprofit organization, but plans to have a “by kids, for kids” approach to supporting area students.
And as part of the Berkshire Dream Center’s Back to School Bash on Aug. 26, the church plans to give away over 400 backpacks, according to volunteer Tina Barnes, who handles secretarial duties. The bash promises to be a genuine block party, Barnes said, complete with dunk tanks, bounce houses, snow cones and other refreshments. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.
Barnes said that the church, at 475 Tyler St., was looking for more donations to have a virtually “endless” supply of backpacks and school supplies to provide for kids. Students will also be able to receive notebooks, pencils, rulers, sharpeners and other supplies, she said.
The church hopes to have as many donations as possible to be sure they can provide for everyone. Donations can be delivered to the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Donations can be delivered to the glass door entrance on Grove Street.
The Rev. Katelynn Miner said the church hopes to get another 100 backpacks before the event. The event stems from an identified need in the Morningside neighborhood, she said, and the church hopes to help as many families as they can in the area as part of its "find a need and fill it, find a hurt and heal it approach."
Barnes said that the church has been giving away the school supplies for about seven years now, and in the past has served between 350 to 400 people at the event. Organizers anticipate that demand this year, too.
“If the child’s there, they get a backpack,” Barnes said.