Gov. Charlie Baker's office announced Friday that Massachusetts schools will receive more than $70 million to support summer programs for students impacted by the pandemic.
Students at all grade levels will have the opportunity to participate in academic and recreational programs offered at schools, after-school providers, community colleges and recreation sites, according to a news release.
“Our administration has long maintained that children are best served academically, socially and emotionally when learning in-person and in the classroom,” Baker said in the release. “After a challenging school year for students, teachers and staff, the focus must now shift to recouping any learning loss experienced remotely to ensure that our children are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond.”
All middle schools in the state were required to return to full-time in-person learning this week, and high schools will be required to return by May 17.