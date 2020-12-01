With the House and Senate prepared to vote Tuesday on a sweeping compromise over police reform, Gov. Charlie Baker gave no signals at an early afternoon news conference about how that bill would be received if reaches his desk by the end of the day.
"I'm glad the Legislature moved forward on this. I'm glad that this was something that was part of what they considered to be important to get done before the end of the session. But I can't speak to the specifics of this until we have a chance to review it," Baker said.
The House and Senate conference committee filed a final compromise bill early Monday evening proposing to create a Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission that would license all law enforcement in the state every three years, and have the power to revoke that certification for wrongdoing, including the excessive use of force.
The bill, however, includes many provisions opposed by police unions, including restrictions on qualified immunity, which protects police in some cases from facing civil lawsuits over their conduct on the job.
The Massachusetts Coalition of Police, which represents 4,300 uniformed law enforcement officers in the state, urged legislators to reject the conference report on Tuesday, but barring that said it would appeal to Baker for a veto. Baker noted that he filed his own bill in June to create a new commission with the power to certify and decertify police.
"This is an issue that's important to us," he said. But the governor has said little about how he views changes to the principle of qualified immunity, and wouldn't comment further on the bill as a whole. "We haven't even talked to our own lawyers about it yet," he said.