BOSTON — State lawmakers and Gov. Charlie Baker remain apart on a climate plan, but both sides indicate a willingness to negotiate.
When Baker vetoed a bill in January, a newly sworn-in Legislature sent the bill back unchanged. Baker proposed amendments to that bill Sunday — and now some lawmakers see room for compromise.
The bill would set a “roadmap” for Massachusetts to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Baker and the Legislature both support that goal, but clashed on how to get there. While the Legislature called for reducing emissions to 50 percent of 1990 levels by 2030, Baker’s administration suggested the interim target and other provisions would cost the state too much.
State Sen. Michael Barrett, D-Lexington, hinted Sunday that the Legislature wants to collaborate with Baker after receiving the amendments. Barrett, who played a key role in shaping the bill, sees Baker’s suggestions as “a good-faith effort,” he told The Boston Globe.
The 2030 emissions target is “subject to compromise if that’s where we need to go,” Barrett had told The State House News Service in December.
Others, however, have expressed a desire to hold firm. “Now is the moment to accelerate our commitments to reducing emissions rather than loosening them,” said state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, who acknowledged “some useful changes” from Baker but said he wants to “stand strong” on many.
Baker and a slew of real estate-aligned groups say the state must plan climate action with a concern for other, largely economic, concerns. The lawmakers and advocates pushing for more aggressive changes say the pressing nature of climate change means that action can’t wait.
Baker’s office says research for its 2030 clean energy plan and 2050 decarbonization roadmap forms the basis for its amendments.
“You don’t necessarily want to make the changes too fast, because the costs for Massachusetts residents would be much higher,” Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides told The Eagle in late January. “We believe that ambition should be backed up with data and recognizing the costs that residents across the state will have to bear.”
Baker proposed to change the 2030 emissions target to a reduction of between 45 to 50 percent, among other suggestions he outlined in a nine-page letter to the Legislature.
Hinds, for one, said he was “concerned about any effort to reduce the 2030 emissions goals.”
“I keep reiterating that this isn’t an either/or choice that we’re faced with,” he said. “We have to accelerate our commitments to reduce carbon emissions.”
Baker has aired fears that housing development would suffer if the state develops a “net zero” opt-in stretch code for buildings. He wants to make a new code that, while more stringent than the one in place, stops short of the net-zero language. Hinds said the state should make the strongest climate commitments possible and remedy impacts on housing or other industries, if necessary, through additional legislation.
Some observers also alleged Baker’s opposition to the net-zero building code was a concession to lobbying groups. Environment Massachusetts Executive Director Ben Hellerstein called Baker’s amendments “a mixed bag.”
Baker kept parts of the bill he previously indicated he might oppose, but Hellerstein, through a coalition of more than 200 environmental groups, has asked lawmakers to reject all “weakening amendments.” Both the House and Senate passed the bill with enough votes to override a veto.
“We just need to do more,” Hellerstein told The Eagle. “We’re not going to regret building more offshore wind. We’re not going to regret building more solar. We’re not going to regret increasing the renewable portfolio standard.”
Theoharides, however, has said that tackling climate doesn’t involve just Massachusetts, but rather requires policy change regionally, nationally and beyond. She said the state shouldn’t ask its residents to pay “a lot more cost with no real benefit.”
State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, said he looks forward to amending the bill. “The clock ran out,” Pignatelli said of the time crunch the bill faced late last session. Baker “got the bill late, and we limited his ability to send it back amended,” said Pignatelli, whose committee first reported out the House version of the bill in July 2019.
“[The Legislature now has] more time to tweak and fix it,” Pignatelli said. “We can debate it, further amend it and ship it back in very short order.”