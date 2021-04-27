Massachusetts will relax its requirements that face coverings be worn outside effective Friday, and on May 10 will allow greater capacity at stadiums, the reopening of amusement parks at half capacity and the return of road races, Gov. Charlie Baker's office announced.
The governor also said at a news conference Tuesday that starting May 17, all school districts in the state will be required to offer five days a week of in-person learning at high schools.
As of Aug. 1, Baker's office said, all industry restrictions will be lifted, capacity will increase to 100 percent across industries and gathering limits will be rescinded. The moves are part of a suite of additional reopening plans and loosened restrictions that come as all state residents age 16 and over are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations and with the state's seven-day positive test rate currently below 2 percent.
The 812 new virus cases reported here Monday marked the lowest single-day total since early November.
"Depending on vaccine distribution and public health data, the Administration may consider re-evaluating the August 1st date," Baker's office said in a news release. "The Department of Public Health will also continue to issue guidance as needed, including guidance to still require masks indoors."
Effective Friday, April 30, face coverings will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance, and when required by sector-specific guidance. Masks will still be required in indoor public places and at events, indoors or outdoors.
On May 10, large venues can boost capacity from 12 percent to 25 percent, and amusement and theme parks that submit safety plans to the DPH can reopen at 50 percent capacity. Road races and singing at indoor venues will be permitted with precautions in place.
Effective May 29, Baker's office said, gathering limits will rise to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors. That same day, "subject to public health and vaccination data," bars, wineries and distilleries will be able to reopen, under the same rules as restaurants, and street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will be allowed at half-capacity.
Meanwhile, all school districts that haven't already done so must provide high school students with full-time, in-person learning by May 17.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in March gave Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to decide when remote and hybrid learning models will no longer count toward required student learning time regulations. Riley announced the return date on Tuesday, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said waivers will only be considered "in a limited set of circumstances, and any district that does not receive a waiver will be required to make up any missed structured learning time."
There are 146 school districts already fully in-person in kindergarten through grade 12, according to the department. By May 17, a total of 198 districts plan to be back fully in-person across all grades, representing two-thirds of all high schools.
The vaccination landscape for many high school students changed last week when eligibility to receive vaccines was opened up to anyone 16 years old or older. Teachers and school staff have been eligible to be vaccinated since March 11. The May 17 deadline will give some high schools just a few weeks of in-person learning before the current school year ends.
The governor's office announced the reopening news ahead of a 1:45 p.m. Baker press conference and after some news outlets captured images of a social media post from local health officials in Oakham providing details of the plans.
The Oakham Board of Health later removed its Facebook post, writing, "The State Department of Public Health didn't want us to share important information with you just yet- we received a personal call to tell us to take this mornings post down announcing possible changes to some outdoor mask requirements, wineries, capacity limits and more."
That post, too, was later removed.
State House News Service writer Michael P. Norton contributed to this report.