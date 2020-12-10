Three Berkshire County educational institutions have received state grants to expand their training and programs.
The Berkshire Innovation Center received $200,000 to introduce additional manufacturing and robotics training to support advanced manufactures in the region.
The Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield, along with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and McCann Technical School, both located in North Adams, were awarded Skills Capital Grants by the Baker-Polito administration.
The administration announced $11.7 million in Skills Capital Grants to 47 educational institutions throughout the state on Wednesday. The money will be used to update equipment and expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education, according to a release.
“At a critical time in our Commonwealth, these Skills Capital Grants will increase flexibility and support for schools and educational institutions to launch new programs and help more students develop important technical skills and prepare them for high-demand industries,” said Governor Charlie Baker said in the release. “As our economy moves forward, it will be crucial for young people to develop the important technical skills that local employers need to grow their businesses.”
MCLA was awarded $250,000, which will go towards the Certified Nursing Assistant program, along with a new nursing program developed in collaboration with Berkshire Health Systems.
McCann Tech received $188,800 to increase training capacity in its advanced manufacturing programs. The grant will also go towards evening programs for unemployed adults, veterans and incumbent workers seeking retraining.
The competitive grants were awarded to educational institutions that highlight partnerships with local businesses and feature a curriculum that can maximize hiring opportunities throughout the state.