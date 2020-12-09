BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker announced a plan Wednesday to distribute nearly 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March.
The state will begin distributing the first round of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to hospitals next week, and the doses will be given to the public in a phased approach starting later this month, with the most vulnerable populations receiving the vaccine first. The vaccines will be made available to the general public in April.
The plans hinge on federal approval of the emergency use of the vaccines, which could come as soon as Thursday.
The state's first shipment of nearly 60,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine was ordered from the federal government on Friday and will be delivered to 21 hospitals in eight counties, as well as to the state Department of Public Health Immunization lab, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The doses will then be redistributed to 74 hospitals across all 14 counties in the state for front-line medical workers. The next 40,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be allocated to the Federal Pharmacy Program, to be given to staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, rest homes and assisted living residences.
"Vaccine is being prioritized for these groups to maximize life preservation and to support the health care system," the release stated.
The Baker administration plans to receive and distribute more than 2 million doses to "priority population groups" by the end of March, although that timeline could be affected by federal approval and allocation.
The governor's office released the following timeline for distributing the vaccine:
Phase One, December-February
In order of priority: clinical and nonclinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-facing care; long-term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities; police, fire and emergency medical services; congregate care settings (including shelters and corrections); home-based health care workers; health care workers doing non-COVID facing care.
Phase Two, February-April
In order of priority: people with two or more comorbidities (high risk for COVID-19 complications); early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers; adults 65 and older; individuals with one comorbidity.
Phase Three, April
Vaccine available to general public.