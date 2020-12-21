BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday will hold a news conference about the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.
The governor will be joined by Mike Kennealy, the secretary of housing and economic development, and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The event, which also will include an update on the coronavirus, will begin at 1 p.m. in the Gardner Auditorium at the Statehouse. A live stream will be available at mass.gov/governor-updates.