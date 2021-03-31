Gov. Charlie Baker plans to visit Father Bill's and MainSpring in Quincy at 11 a.m. Wednesday "to make an announcement relative to funding for supportive housing for vulnerable populations," his office announced early Wednesday.
Social distancing and rising unemployment have put a greater focus on housing stability during the pandemic, forcing state and federal policymakers to make large new investments in housing programs and rent supports.
The federal government has extended through June its ban on evictions, which was scheduled to end Wednesday.
Baker will be joined at 38 Broad St. by Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Sen. John Keenan of Quincy, Mayor Thomas Koch and Father Bill's & MainSpring President & CEO John Yazwinski.
A live stream of the event will be available at tinyurl.com/yp6m2bvk.