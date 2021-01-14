BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning to discuss the latest round of funds distributed from the state's COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, and Mass Growth Capital Corporation President and CEO Larry Andrews.
The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program is administered by Mass Growth Capital Corporation
A livestream of the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., will be available here.