SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker will provide updates Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccinations and the state's economic recovery.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Baystate Health President and CEO Mark Keroack for a 10 a.m. news conference at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield to discuss the state's efforts to distribute the vaccine.
At 11:30 a.m., the governor will hold a second news conference at the Springfield Innovation Center to make an announcement regarding funding for internet connectivity and the economic recovery from the pandemic. He will be joined by Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta and other local leaders.
There is no livestream available for either announcement.