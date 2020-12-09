BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the state's plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
Baker will speak at a noon news conference in the State House. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and members of the Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.
A livestream of the news conference is available here.
Later in the day, Baker will join several other officials for an announcement of the Biennial Report prepared by the Governor’s Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.