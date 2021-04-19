PITTSFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker will visit the vaccination clinic at Berkshire Community College on Thursday and give a daily briefing from the campus.
Baker will tour the clinic and then hold a news conference at 1 p.m., inside Paterson Field House, according to a news release from the college.
Baker's stop in Pittsfield comes on the heels of a visit to the clinic by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who toured the facility March 27. During that visit, Warren praised local vaccine administration efforts and called Baker’s rollout “unacceptable.”
“The rollout has been slow and bumpy,” she told reporters at the clinic. “It’s better now, but every single person that I have spoken to here said they had trouble getting signed up. ... That’s unacceptable anywhere. But, it is particularly unacceptable in Massachusetts.”