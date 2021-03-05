PITTSFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker and other top state officials will appear next week at a virtual announcement about a major site readiness project at the William Stanley Business Park.
The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. It will also be attended by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, MassDevelopment President and Chief Executive Dan Rivera, Mayor Linda Tyer and other state and local officials from different communities across the state.
Tyer and the city will host a separate online event “regarding the William Stanley Business Park and the Site Readiness Program Announcement” after the state’s event wraps up, according to an official from the mayor’s office.
The state’s Site Readiness Program “aims to boost Massachusetts’ supply of large, well-located, project-ready sites” while accelerating business investment and converting abandoned sites into revenue-generating properties.
The 52-acre site has several vast parcels that were part of the former General Electric Co. complex. Its redevelopment has been viewed as a crucial part to the city's economic future.
Over the years, efforts to draw tenants to the site, including a Walmart Superstore, have fallen through — at least partly because of the cost of remediating the property before redeveloping it.