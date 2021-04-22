Rick Bua Vaccinated (copy)

Rick Bua of Clarksburg receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield in March. Gov. Charlie Baker will tour the facility on Thursday with Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

​PITTSFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker is visiting the Berkshire Regional Collaborative vaccination site on Thursday and will hold a joint news conference with Mayor Linda Tyer. 

Baker, Tyer and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination at 1 p.m. A livestream of the news conference at Patterson Field House on the campus of Berkshire Community College will be available here. 

Baker and Polito will also make a stop earlier in the day at MGM Springfield to celebrate the facility's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.