PITTSFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker is visiting the Berkshire Regional Collaborative vaccination site on Thursday and will hold a joint news conference with Mayor Linda Tyer.
Baker, Tyer and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination at 1 p.m. A livestream of the news conference at Patterson Field House on the campus of Berkshire Community College will be available here.
Baker and Polito will also make a stop earlier in the day at MGM Springfield to celebrate the facility's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.