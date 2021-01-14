RICHMOND — The long-running effort to limit sound from musical performances outdoors and in a barn at Balderdash Cellars winery and farm appears to be nearing a written agreement between the town and owners Christian and Donna Hanson.
The proposed new conditions, which come as the couple seeks a special permit that would combine the existing farm function bylaw with events at a renovated barn, are intended to allay noise concerns raised by some nearby residents.
Under the terms of the compromise, the town would allow a wider window of time for events than the town initially sought, but the owners would agree to a number of steps designed to limit the impact of noise on neighbors.
“I’m very encouraged with the noise mitigation understanding we have with Christian [Hanson],” said Select Board member Neal Pilson. “We’re taking visible, reasonable, enforceable steps to address that issue and I thank Christian for his willingness to meet us halfway.”
The couple purchased the 25-acre property overlooking Richmond Pond in June 2018 with hopes of hosting musical events and other gatherings at the site, which is off Route 41 just south of the Pittsfield line. But some neighbors have complained about the noise.
The permit, which includes parking rules and Board of Health compliance requirements, would run for a continuous three years, with a one-year extension at the end of each year, subject, however, to annual review by the town to ensure compliance. The Select Board is expected to resume the discussion, and potentially vote, at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 20.
Plans for the yearlong renovation of the barn were detailed at a recent meeting. The footprint will be “nearly identical” and sound-deadening acoustical insulation would enclose the facility, covered with wood. It would be used for public events and as additional space for Balderdash Cellars. It would meet all appropriate fire, health and safety codes for its intended use.
The Hansons’ attorney, Alexandra Glover, has proposed that “farm events” be permitted seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., subject to noise restriction, rather than noon to 8 p.m., as proposed by the town.
A limit of 100 people per event was included in the town’s suggestion; Hanson could approach the Select Board to get a specific event permit for a larger gathering, Goodman said. But Hanson wanted up to 15 farm events per year with up to 175 guests at any one time.
Outdoor amplified music would be limited to 89 decibels, as measured 3 feet from multiple speakers, Hanson agreed. An 180-degree acoustical curtain system would be installed directly behind the performers, which would be directed away from neighboring residential properties and from Richmond Pond.
No more than three musicians would perform at any one time, and outdoor concerts must conclude by 8 p.m., although the renovated barn planned for the farm could host interior amplified music after that deadline, behind closed doors, until 11 p.m.
Hanson, the property owner, agreed with Select Board Chairman Alan Hanson’s recommendation that crowds attending performances should be urged not to “scream and shout” during events.
Pilson voiced concern that the new agreement precludes the right to discuss possible modifications next year. “We will have locked into a permit that would be two or three years in effect before we could have another discussion,” he said. “That could put us in an awkward position.”
Lack of compliance with the agreement could be grounds for cancellation of the permit, Glover pointed out, “unless you agree to something else.”
Pilson objected to the possibility that the town’s relationship with Balderdash Cellars would be “triggered by a shotgun approach … an all-or-nothing type resolution.”
However, Selectman Roger Manzolini downplayed any concerns along those lines. “If there’s noncompliance, then we have a discussion,” he said.
Elisabeth Goodman, the town’s attorney, proposed that the board could reserve the right to reduce attendance at farm events because of “off-site impacts,” but Glover asserted that those impacts would have to be measurable. The two attorneys agreed to continue discussions on that issue, as well as how to best address potential, unanticipated noncompliance.
During public comment, Richmond Shores resident Leslie Breeding advocated a one-year permit for public farm events at Balderdash and urged that the permit require posting of signs and announcements telling patrons to “respect neighbors and keep the noise down. … It’s not about decibel levels on my deck, it’s about the noise we’re hearing that goes on for hours and hours, and the quality of life that has changed.”
Several other residents raised continuing concerns about noise intrusion in their neighborhoods west of the farm. In response to a question about compliance with sound restrictions, Goodman pointed out that under zoning bylaws, the building inspector is the prime enforcer, based on any written complaints from residents. Nonenforcement can be appealed to the zoning board and then to the courts, if necessary, she added.
In response to concerns by several neighbors about the impact of environmental conditions such as weather on sound dispersal, Manzolini stated that “in general, nature does not amplify noise, it dissipates over distance.” He cited sound engineers’ findings that “a 90 db level at the source meets the 80 db level at the perimeter of the property.”
“The neighbors should be given particular credence if they are repeatedly being bombarded with distorted sound, no matter how the decibels go,” one resident contended. “If people are suffering at the height of the summer season when they would like to be outdoors, sitting there in the backyard listening the birds, we should be given a voice and the permit should be contained enough so you can weigh our concerns properly.”
“This is not an exact science,” Pilson said. “We cannot guarantee to every resident in the town that they are entitled to absolute silence. ... We’re trying to come to a going-forward resolution that we hope will work next summer.”