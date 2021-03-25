Thursday was the warmest day on record in the Berkshires, with a high of 71 recorded by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. The previous record of 65 was set in 1987.
In Great Barrington, the high of 73 also broke the previous record of 72 recorded in 1987, according to weather observer Nicholas Diller.
The North Adams high of 75 at Harriman & West Airport was also a likely record-breaker, although the National Weather Service database there does not include historic highs and lows.
An abrupt change is in store for Berkshire County, with rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds expected on Friday, with highs in the mid-60s.
A weekend cool-down to more seasonable temperatures with more rain on Sunday will be followed by a sunny and mild spell Monday through Wednesday.
The county remains in a pre-drought condition, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor and in a moderate drought, as measured by state agencies.