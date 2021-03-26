At BaneCare facilities, including Springside Rehab and Nursing Care Center in Pittsfield and Craneville Place Rehab and Nursing Care Center and Sugar Hill Senior Living Community in Dalton, staff released a total of 271 balloons, one for each victim of COVID-19 in the Berkshires over the past year, according to Denise Vigna, communications director for the facilities.
The balloons, which are biodegradable, carried the following message: "Forever in our hearts you'll stay. We will love you and remember you every single day."