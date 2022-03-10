How much of a threat is book censorship? Newspaper editor Martin Baron sees it as widespread and expanding

Banning and censoring books in America? It might not be happening here in New England, at least not yet. But, in many parts of the U.S., parents, activists, school board officials and lawmakers are challenging books at a pace not seen in decades, according to the American Library Association.
The association reported recently that it received an “unprecedented” 330 incidents involving book challenges, each of which can include multiple books.
“It’s a pretty startling phenomenon here in the United States to see book bans back in style, to see efforts to press criminal charges against school librarians,” said Suzanne Nossel, chief executive of the free-speech organization PEN America, even if efforts to press charges have failed so far.
Such challenges are nothing new — they often are a hot-button issue at school board meetings, but they have become much more frequent, pushed primarily by conservative groups and amplified by social media. These challenges have emerged in statehouses, law enforcement and political races.
Acclaimed newspaper editor Martin Baron, 67, led newsrooms at the Miami Herald, The Boston Globe and The Washington Post during two decades before retiring 13 months ago, after 45 years in the profession.
Under his leadership, those news staffs had earned 17 coveted Pulitzer Prizes — 10 to the Post and six to The Boston Globe, including its Spotlight series on the concealment of clergy sexual abuse in the Catholic Church (the subject of the film “Spotlight,” in which Baron was portrayed by Liev Schreiber).
In a free, in-person public event at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives, Baron will discuss “Censorship, Libraries, Media and the Stability of Democracy.” He will be interviewed by Andre Bernard, vice president and secretary of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation and a former vice president and publisher at Harcourt Trade Publishers.
Seating is first-come, first-served, with a capacity audience of 70, said Wendy Pearson, director of the library. Masks and proof of vaccination no longer are required.
Baron will discuss not only book banning, but also other forms of censorship and the impact of the public as the cultural and political wars heat up and libraries, schools and some bookstores are pressured to remove material deemed subversive, obscene or simply offensive.
In an interview with The Eagle, Baron offered a preview of his talk:
Q: It may surprise many people how extensive censorship has become. To what extent do you see it as a national threat?
A: It seems fairly widespread and growing, and it’s really concerning. It has certainly become fairly common in many parts of the country. I think it contradicts the very idea of what education is all about, opening your eyes, ears and your thoughts to history, to literature. This is an effort to restrict the kind of information that people receive, the kind of literature they read, to essentially control people’s thoughts. That’s what it really amounts to.
Many of these books are being banned primarily for political reasons, not for any other reason, because they convey thoughts that people simply don’t want students to absorb. One of the ideas of education is that you’re exposed to all sorts of ideas and thoughts. So, it runs counter to the idea of education itself.
Q: How do you assess the impact on anyone involved in education, not only of children, but the circulation of books from libraries that adults want to read?
A: Absolutely, it begins to subject librarians, teachers and others to liability, the prospect of being sued. It has an enormous chilling effect on what people are willing to do in the classroom and in our schools.
I think that’s really dangerous. We can see these days, just in Russia alone, with its “fake news” laws, what it means for a government to dictate what people can see and hear, the kinds of thoughts they can be exposed to, the designation of certain ideas and information as false, and that people are prohibited from seeing that kind of information.
There’s been a lot of talk in this country about “cancel culture,” typically and previously a charge leveled against people on the left. The people who are engaging in cancel culture the most are people who are on the right. They’re canceling the books people can read simply because they don’t like the ideas expressed in those books.
Q: Do you perceive a potential spillover threat to journalism, the type you led and practiced for decades?
A: Sure, I think any threat to free expression is a threat to the press. There have been some isolated instances where people have tried to declare it a crime to spread “fake news” in this country. That’s not going anywhere ,but I think any time there’s an effort to shut down expression, that represents a threat to a free and independent press.
I think all of us in the press should be supportive of the idea of free expression; that’s what we’re all about, and so a threat to one type of free expression is a threat to another.