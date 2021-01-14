LEE — The Lee Select Board recently found itself on the receiving end of something unusual — gratitude.
Owners of the Locker Room Sports Bar and Salmon Run Fish House each wrote thank you letters for waiving their liquor license fee for 2021 due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This helps a lot. Our take-out business is keeping our heads above water. [The Select Board] and the community have been very generous to us and other businesses," wrote Don Lucy. He and David Eisenberg are proprietors of the Locker Room.
Select Board Chairman David Consolati read both letters aloud near the end of the board's regular bimonthly meeting last week.
"We got a rarity tonight; thank-you letters," he said.
Paul and Dawn Face, the husband and wife owners of Salmon Run, wrote, "Every little bit helps and we are very appreciative of you kind thoughts."
In all, the Select Board waived 20 liquor licenses, collectively saving the restaurants, bars and inns most affected $14,000 of the $17, 250 collected in annual license revenue. The seven retailers, such as package and convenience stores, with liquor licenses who remained fully open were excluded from the waiver.