Elements of state seal in candidate's materials too small to matter, official says

Barbalunga image

The state says Alfred E "Alf" Barbalunga's campaign imagery is legal. BARBALUNGA FOR SHERIFF

 By The Berkshire Eagle

PITTSFIELD — Alfred E. "Alf" Barbalunga's campaign imagery does not appear to run afoul of state law. 

The issue of Barbalunga's use of elements of the Massachusetts state seal in some of his campaign materials was raised this month at a forum with Barbalunga and incumbent Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler. 

Moderator Dan Valenti and Bowler asked if the inclusion in his campaign materials was a violation of state law, and Barbalunga said it was not.

Debra O’Malley, director of communications for the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, told The Eagle that "in order to run afoul of the law, the components of the state seal would likely need to be visible to the naked eye."

In lawn signs, elements of the state seal appear on both sides, within seven-pointed white stars, but at less than the size of a coin. 

"It doesn’t appear that several aspects of the seal are on clear display in what we’ve seen," O’Malley said in an email, when asked by The Eagle to review the campaign materials. 

According to state law, public employees are not allowed to "use any public seal, logo, or insignia, on campaign materials."

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

