Barbiemania hits the Berkshires as fans of the new 'Barbie' movie sell out local movie theaters

WILLIAMSTOWN — Pink is coming to the Purple Valley. Lots of it.
"Barbie," the new comedy about the lives of Barbie and Ken dolls, released on July 21 to a massive box office success, crossing the $400 million dollar mark globally as of July 26. Moviegoers of all ages and genders are flocking to theaters around the country dressed in pink to see director Greta Gerwig's part-spoof, part-commentary, part-musical about the Mattel doll.
Local theaters are taking part in the national craze, too. Passerby on Spring Street will notice a special display for the film in one of Images Cinema's windows, featuring Barbies — including some vintage ones — donated by Goodwill Industries of The Berkshires and Southern Vermont. This is the second such display by Images, the first being for Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" in June, using props similar to those in the movie and cactus plants provided by The Plant Connector in North Adams to fit the film's desert setting.
Janet Curran, managing director of the nonprofit Williamstown theater Images Cinema told The Eagle that the opening weekend for "Barbie" marked their "best weekend ever," with the 150-seat theater selling out Saturday, Sunday and Monday. A post on their Instagram shows the packed theater bathed in pink. In Pittsfield, the Beacon Cinema posted photos on Facebook of attendees dressed in their Barbie best. Curran said that families arrived at Images with up to three generations sporting hot pink outfits.
Part of the film's success could be attributed to the social media buzz in the months leading up to release. In early June, it was reported that the production caused a global shortage of the florescent pink paint used in the film. Film connoisseurs on Twitter discussed whether indie director Gerwig, director of "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" (2019), had sold out by taking on such big industry project.
But above all, everyone wanted to know what movie you were seeing first: Gerwig's comedy "Barbie," or Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer," which released on the same day. One Twitter user made a graph based on Google Trends data to show which U.S. states were more interested in "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" (turns out, Massachusetts skews "Oppenheimer"). Tom Cruise was asked the big question on the runway (to which he responded: "'Oppenheimer' first, and then 'Barbie'" as a double feature).
In a phone interview with The Eagle, Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres Beacon Cinema, said the showing for "Barbenheimer" has been "phenomenal." To promote the double feature, the theater gave away "Barbenheimer" T-shirts for all attendees that bought tickets for both movies. Jacobson said the T-shirts "sold out almost immediately." He added, "to have two of these films perform as well as they have to what would typically be completely different audience demographics is amazing."
The Beacon is similarly on track to have its biggest week ever, since "Avatar" opened in 2008 (coincidentally, the first blockbuster the Beacon ever screened).
It appears movies are doing especially well this year in Pittsfield, as Jacobson claims "this is the biggest year the Beacon has ever had since its opening." (The North Adams Movieplex 8 closed its doors in January, making the Beacon and Images the only two operating movie theaters in the Berkshires at this time.)
But who's winning out: "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer"?
"Both films are enormously successful, but 'Barbie' is the bigger of the two films both at the Beacon and of course nationally," said Jacobson.
As long as the national hype around "Barbie" continues, local theaters like Beacon and Images will benefit.
"I really think it is kind of the perfect storm. People are looking for fun, upbeat movies right now," said Curran. "But we also have this director with a lot of indie cred," referring to Gerwig. Curran recalls that Gerwig's 2019 film "Little Women" was also wildly popular at Images.
If "Little Women's" success is any indicator, then Barbiemania may go on for weeks to come. "We were really busy for three weeks. Some people came back to see that movie five times," Curran said.
It remains to be seen if the Berkshires' theater industry — or the nation's — can keep up the boom through the rest of 2023. (The anticipated sequel to 2021's "Dune," which was set for this fall, was recently delayed up to a year.) But for now, "Barbiemania" is here to stay.