GREAT BARRINGTON — Bard College at Simon’s Rock is holding a hybrid commencement Saturday, with ceremonies to be streamed on its Facebook page and a limited number of registered guests attending in person.
Commencement exercises are set to begin at 11 a.m., an hour after graduates line up and guests are seated. The commencement address will be delivered by Maudie Hampden Shah and Sumul Shah, co-founders of digital health care guidance platform Amino. They graduated from Simon’s Rock in 1999.
Graduates attending in person, both those who are receiving bachelor’s degrees and those receiving associate degrees, will be honored. Some 2020 bachelor’s degree graduates who registered and completed an on-campus quarantine will also be honored.