Dalton may soon send out invitation to bid on Bardin Property, after receiving go-ahead from state inspector general

DALTON — After years of uncertainty about its future, the Bardin Property, most of which is in Dalton, appears eligible for sale, thanks to a breakthrough this week with a state agency.
At a spirited Select Board meeting on Monday, board members pushed Town Manager Tom Hutcheson to work out the details for the sale of the 148-acre tract of farmland at 0 North St. and 0 N. Mountain Road.
Hutcheson told the board he wanted a little more time to straighten out all the technicalities. The straightening-out arose in a Wednesday conversation with the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General, Hutcheson said, adding, "We're on a path toward being able to sell."
The Bardin Property came into the town’s ownership in 2014 for non-payment of taxes. Since then, town officials have been trying to get the tract into the hands of a new owner, with some stipulations. The land is in four parcels, one of which is in Windsor.
The Bardin property is valued at $243,000, a figure reached after a special town meeting in August approved spending on an appraisal.
The Office of the Inspector General, Hutcheson said, cleared up the town’s responsibilities for selling the property: to list the requirements for the sale of the land before it goes to bid.
Those requirements are that the land be sold to a farmer and used for agriculture, and that whoever buys it must buy all four parcels. Hutcheson said that he would confer with town legal counsel before moving forward, but the communication from the inspector general was an encouraging sign.
A lack of clarity on the sale requirements has until now kept Dalton town officials from setting forth the public bidding process.
Hutcheson expects the next step to follow the Feb. 27 Select Board meeting, at which town counsel will present findings to members.
The town originally leased the Bardin Property as part of the state’s Agricultural Preservation Restriction program, which offers to pay farmers the difference between the “agricultural value” of their land and its fair market value. In exchange, a permanent restriction is placed on the property to ensure it remains farmland.
That restriction, and other policies from the state’s Department of Agricultural Resources, gave Hutcheson pause. It was unclear whether the state agency would insist on the land's being sold as a whole rather than by individual parcels.
There also was confusion about whether the parcel in Windsor, which the town has no control over, had entered into a purchase and sale agreement with a buyer. Hutcheson said that would have limited the town’s ability to sell to anyone but that buyer, which would violate the Massachusetts General Law requirement to hold an open-bidding process.
Dalton was not allowed to negotiate and sell to one person, Hutcheson said in an interview. “We have to open it up to get the best deal for the town. In order to preserve the financial interests of the town, it has to be a competitive bid.”
However, without a purchase and sale agreement for the land, the town may move forward on the condition that the sale requirements are listed before the bidding is advertised.
At a Select Board meeting Monday, Dalton town officials tried to determine the best path forward for the sale and posed questions as to why the land has stayed in limbo so long. Selectman John Boyle has asked for updates at several town meetings since the new year began.
Hutcheson tried to mollify members of the Select Board by telling them that the town’s attorneys would have a presentation for them at the board’s meeting on Feb. 27. Board members, spearheaded by Boyle, questioned the process. Mostly, they asked what needed to happen going forward.
“If you recall, in August (of 2022), I asked the town manager what he suggested for the few wrinkles to work out,” Boyle said in the meeting. “I said ‘Will we be able to do this by November 1 (of last year)?’ and Tom [Hutcheson] said, ‘Well, if things work out.’ Well, here we are in February and nothing is happening.”
Boyle suggested that the town move forward with a process to sell the property and see what happens; Hutcheson responded that he wanted to get more clarity from the town’s lawyers ahead of time.
Boyle countered that selling the property was not merely a goal; it was a mandate.
“This is not a fictitious, pie-in-the-sky thing,” Boyle said during the meeting. “This is what’s been voted on.”
In a subsequent interview, Boyle said the town was leaving money on the table by not moving forward on selling the property, and that he hoped it would be resolved soon.
Select Board Chairman Joseph Diver sided with Boyle, calling for Hutcheson to put pressure on the town’s attorneys to get assurances about how to proceed.
The Wednesday thumb's-up from the Inspector General’s Office seems to set the table for the Select Board to move forward on Feb. 27.
Over the years, a number of different actions have been presented to the town’s residents, including a proposal to lease the tillable land and have a town forest on the tract, and a Select Board proposal to sell the land valued at $1,000 an acre. Boyle said a number farmers who own abutting land have also asked the board about when the Bardin Property would become available.