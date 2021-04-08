BOSTON — House lawmakers made clear Thursday that they want to have a greater voice in discussions about how federal stimulus money is spent, with Rep. John Barrett III telling Gov. Charlie Baker's budget chief that lawmakers feel they are "being left out of the process."
Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan provided the House Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight with a detailed breakdown of the more than $40 billion in one-time federal funds that will come to Massachusetts through the American Rescue Plan Act and the nearly $71 billion in one-time federal funding has already been made available to Massachusetts residents, businesses, and governments.
But the questions from the committee made clear that House members feel they don't have enough information about how much federal aid has already been spent and how the administration decided how it would spend the funding. Barrett, of North Adams, told Heffernan that he took issue with a comment the secretary made in October about the administration having worked closely with colleagues in the Legislature before announcing a specific program.
"I didn't see that reaching out, getting our input, getting input from the leadership — both the prior House leadership and the present leadership — and that was concerning," Barrett said.
He added, "I don't want to feel like the red-headed stepchild as a member of the Legislature and left out of this, and I'm sure my colleagues don't want to feel [that way] about it. And I don't think we're going to anymore, hopefully."
Rep. Colleen Garry, a moderate Democrat from Dracut, said it is frustrating to feel left out of the decision-making process when she and other legislators routinely defend Baker from constituents who think the governor's executive actions have been an overreach.
Heffernan said he understands where the representatives are coming from and pledged to "lower the level of frustration, up the level of communication" and work cooperatively with the Legislature as the next round of federal money starts rolling in.
After largely ceding much of its power through the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic as the governor flexed his executive authority around public health, the Legislature has in recent months shown a renewed interest in playing an oversight role when it comes to the vaccine rollout and the distribution of federal funds.
The House created the Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight, which has now held two hearings on federal aid, and the branches jointly formed a Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management, which has twice held lengthy oversight hearings and is planning an informational hearing next week.