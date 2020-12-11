PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company has awarded the first round of funding in its Spark Grant program to 11 artists who the performing arts company has worked with or plans to collaborate with.
Each recipient received $2,500, under the condition that the money be used to spark the artist’s creativity. Spark Grants are provided through the support of BSC’s Sydelle Blatt New Works Commissioning Program.
The following artists have received Spark Grants: director/choreographer Camille A. Brown; playwright Joe Calarco; playwright-lyricist Sara Cooper; composer Jenny Giering; activist, professor and playwright Keelay Gipson; actor, writer and art-ivist Daniel K. Isaac; and actor, singer, writer and composer Grace McLean.
Also receiving grants are: director and choreographer Jeffrey Page; playwright Donja R. Love; composer, actor and writer Joel Rene Scoville; and singer-songwriter Niko Tsakalakos.