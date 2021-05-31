Adams Community Bank Scholarship: Maya Gayle, Kyle Gwilt

Adams Lions Club Scholarship: Marko Iwasiwka

Berkshire Ultra Running Community for Service Scholarship: Kyle Gwilt

Big Y Scholarship for Academic Excellence: Kyle Gwilt

Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires: Youth of the Year: Ryleigh McGovern

Dalton Lampro Award for the relentless pursuit of excellence in Arts & Technology: Kai-Erik Nielsen

Emma Miller Scholarship: Marko Iwasiwka

Greylock Federal Credit Union: Community Enrichment Scholarship: Cameron Langsdale

Greylock Scholastic Achievement Scholarship: Owen Brady

John & Abigail Adams Scholarship: Aiyanna Bellefeuille, Emma Danylin, Maya Gayle, Miranda-Ann Grant, Kyle Gwilt, Lindsey Gwilt, Olivia Jayko, Cameron Langsdale, Diego Mongue, Kassondra Stockmal, Charles Waltermire, Molly Weeks

Maple Grove Civic Club: Nayeli Sequeira Sunguroff

Northern Berkshire County Youth Diversity Scholarship: Kayla Saunders

William J. Newton Scholarship: Miranda-Ann Grant

