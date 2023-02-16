BART Charter Public School to close Friday amid the spread of 'various illnesses,' including COVID

ADAMS — Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School will not be open on Friday due to the spread of a variety of illnesses.
“We at BART continue to be affected by various illnesses. Tomorrow looks no different,” BART Executive Director James White wrote in an email to the school community. “Because of the high number of teachers and staff members who will be away from school to care for themselves or their families coupled with our wish to stop the spread of the illnesses, BART will be closed on Friday. ... Any school-related activities planned for Friday are also canceled.”
The school nurse, in cooperation with the Department of Public Health, made the decision to close based on outbreaks of the stomach virus, strep infection and influenza, as well as COVID-19, Leah Thompson, director of advancement at BART, told The Eagle on Thursday.
BART is college prep charter school, with 75 faculty and staff members, serving more than 350 students in grades 6-12 from across Berkshire County.