ADAMS — Operations of the Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School continue despite a confirmed case of COVID-19, the school's executive director says, because no transmission risk is seen.
Jay White informed the school of the positive test result in a Thursday afternoon email. White said that an initial review found that the person infected had not come into close contact with others. The school had moved last week to all-remote learning due to a rise of cases in Berkshire County.
"BART’s work in coordination with the local public health nurses and Board of Health has concluded that there has been no risk of exposure," he wrote, "and no member of the BART community who has been identified as a close contact."
Due to that, the school is not altering its operations.
White said that if close contacts of the infected person had been identified, a contact tracer would have gotten in touch with them.
"Thank you for your continued vigilance as we navigate the challenges presented by this pandemic," White wrote in his message to school staff, faculty and families.
"Our students, faculty, and staff have been closely adhering to the safety protocols including mask wearing, hand hygiene, and physical distancing," he wrote. "Daily and nightly sanitization of our building continues even during this period of remote learning."
The message asked families to conduct home screenings for virus symptoms. "Always stay home at the first sign of symptoms," White said.