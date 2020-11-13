ADAMS — Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School is canceling all in-person learning through Dec. 4 due to concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases in Berkshire County.
The school will return to a full remote model of teaching starting Monday, James C. White II, the school's executive director, said in an email to families on Friday. "We anticipate a return to limited in-person teaching and learning according to our hybrid model on Monday, December 7th," White wrote.
White said that parents who have questions can email him at j.white@bartcharter.org or contact any of the following staff: Principal Sean Keogh, sean.keogh@bartcharter.org; Special Education Director Susan Lubell, susan.lubell@bartcharter.org; and Finance & Operations Director Marko, julia.marko@bartcharter.org.
In deciding to go fully remote, BART joins Pittsfield Public Schools, which on Thursday made the same decision in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Remote learning at PPS will continue for at least three weeks.