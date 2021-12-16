BART Charter School proceeds with school day after 'noncredible' threat in TikTok video

Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School in Adams is proceeding with its school day after determining a non-specific threat of school violence to be non-credible. BART Interim Principal Erin Hattaway said in an email to the school community, “At the start of school today, we were notified that there has been a TikTok video circling around the community threatening school violence against BART. We called law enforcement to the school for security until they could evaluate the threat. It turns out that it is a non-credible threat that is NOT specific to BART (it says ‘US schools’).”