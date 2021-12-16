BART Charter School proceeds with school day after 'noncredible' threat in TikTok video

ADAMS — Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School has deemed a threat of school violence to be noncredible after the school called law enforcement for security.
BART Interim Principal Erin Hattaway said in an email to the school community that it was safe to proceed with the school day. She added that there would be “increased police presence around Adams and/or in the parking lot because many students and families were made to feel insecure this morning.”
Hattaway wrote in the email, “At the start of school today, we were notified that there has been a TikTok video circling around the community threatening school violence against BART. We called law enforcement to the school for security until they could evaluate the threat. It turns out that it is a non-credible threat that is NOT specific to BART (it says ‘US schools’).”
People who have additional questions should direct them to Hattaway, she said in the email.