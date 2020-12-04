ADAMS — Students at the Berkshire Arts & Technology (BART) Charter Public School will continue learning remotely through the end of the year.
In a letter to families on Friday, Executive Director James C. White II wrote that local and regional COVID-19 numbers remain high enough to "exceed our threshold for reopening."
"Because of this, and with a view to what is happening in communities from which our students come to BART, we have decided that BART will pause all in-person learning and will remain with the School’s fully remote model of teaching and learning from now through the end of December," he wrote.
White said he anticipates a return to limited in-person teaching and learning in January.
The school had moved to all-remote learning in mid-November due to a rise of cases in Berkshire County.