New Berkshires-based website offers immigrants links to free and low-cost services

PITTSFIELD — When Catheryn Chacon Ortega came to the Berkshires from Colombia with her family 18 years ago, it was hard to get information about where to go to the doctor, open a bank account, or connect with others in similar circumstances.

And to help create a community.

Now, Chacon Ortega is contributing to building a new website that links visitors to free or low-cost services available to the immigrant community in the Berkshires.

At basicberkshires.org, resources are available concerning education, health, law, clothing, housing, employment, food and family assistance, among others.

Chacon Ortega thinks it is an exciting tool. She is a founding member of the community organization Latinas413 and a board member at Berkshire Community College and the literacy nonprofit Literacy Network of South Berkshires.

"For our immigrant community, this means being able to access information in your own language from home," she said. "It means that you will have many tools to succeed and thrive in this amazing community."

"It means that you are not alone and that there are many resources to support you in your immigrant journey," she said. "Finally, it means that you belong and that the community itself has opened its arms and wants you to do well — because it will make the overall community stronger."

The website was built by the Berkshire Alliance of Support to the Immigrant Community (BASIC). BASIC was founded in 2016 by Ilana Steinhauer, director of the nonprofit Volunteers in Medicine; Rabbi Neil Hirsch of Hevreh; and the Rev. John Nelson of the Congregational Church of Salisbury.

Leigh Doherty, executive director of the nonprofit Litnet, helped create the website. She says she hopes others will reach out to be included and consolidate information for immigrants in the community.

The website is available in 14 languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, and others. All services listed are considered to be of special relevance to immigrants, while also being of value to others.