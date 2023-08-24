Two nonprofits have stepped up to supply fresh meat and produce while the Western Mass. Food Bank relocates

PITTSFIELD — Two local nonprofits have stepped up to help provide fresh meat and produce to local food pantries while the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts temporarily closes for its move to Chicopee.
Berkshire Community Action Council and Berkshire Bounty have raised a combined $43,000 to help bridge the gap for fresh food. The food bank will close for the last week of August and plans to reopen on Sept. 5, leaving about two weeks of need for area pantries.
Local food pantries are stocking up prior to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts' anticipated closing for its move
Deborah Leonczyk, executive director of BCAC, said that while the effort to provide fresh food was meant to address “a real strain” on area pantries, the amount they’ll have available may actually be greater than what’s readily available when the food bank is open, thanks to the generosity of donors.
“We wish we could do this every week,” she said.
BCAC matched $11,500 from community organizations as part of a fundraising challenge, totaling $23,000 with its own contribution. The Berkshire Taconic Foundation donated $6,000. Berkshire Health Systems donated $5,000, which was split with $3,000 going to BCAC and $2,000 going to Berkshire Bounty. Berkshire United Way donated $2,500.
Berkshire Bounty held its own fundraiser, the Helping Hands crowdfund, raising $20,000 in two days from individual donors that were matched by Berkshire Money Management. Morgan Ovitsky, executive director of Berkshire Bounty, explained that the financial planning organization triple matched donations over $150 and did a dollar-for-dollar match with all donations under $150.
The result: a total of nine food pantries in the central Berkshires will be stocked with fresh chicken, pork, eggplants, green beans, onions, green peppers, dairy and eggs, among other items, for two weeks.
Michelle Sylvester, community programs manager for BCAC, said the money will be used to purchase 350 cases of chicken drumsticks and 260 cases of pork.
Each case of drumsticks contains eight to 12 trays, and each tray has six to eight drumsticks, Sylvester said. And 4,000 pieces of pork — chops and ends included — will be available for local pantries.
BCAC sourced the cuts from 90 Meat Outlet in Springfield, buying in bulk. While the nonprofit will surely spend all $23,000 raised, Leonczyk said the amount of meat purchased would probably add up to $40,000 at supermarket prices. Sylvester said the first shipment of meat would be delivered on Tuesday, and the next would be dropped off on Sept. 5.
Ovitsky said that Berkshire Bounty is sourcing its produce from a number of area farms and organizations, including eggplants and green beans from Markristo Farm and apples from Samascott Farm, both in Columbia County, N.Y.; bananas and cheese from Guido’s Fresh Marketplace; and eggs from Worhle’s Foods.
She said that her organization will feed an estimated 950 families with their contributions.
The support comes as area pantries adjust to the temporary closure — for the past few weeks, BCAC’s refrigerated food truck, which pantries can use to transport food for free, has been in constant use preparing for the disruption. Both organizations felt a bit of extra help was needed.
“We’re finding that the pantries now can’t keep the shelves stocked,” Sylvester said. “So we’re just trying to do our part to help the families until the food bank is reopened.”