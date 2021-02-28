PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has been tapped for a nationwide effort to ensure that its graduates are ready to work and learn in a digital world.
BCC is one of seven community collages across the country chosen for what's being called the Building Resiliency in Rural Communities for the Future of Work Initiative. Translated, that means teaching and training students for a post-pandemic workforce, improving their readiness for work or continued study in a four-year college.
"We want to make sure all students have the digital skills to be successful," BCC President Ellen Kennedy said in a phone interview Sunday.
In case you missed it, we're launching a new initiative to support #rural community colleges as they work to prepare students for careers in the digital economy. https://t.co/jgkFknjgc1— Achieving the Dream (@AchieveTheDream) February 27, 2021
Columbia-Greene Community College in nearby Hudson, N.Y., along with five other community colleges from Mississippi, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisiana, and New Mexico join BCC in the two-year initiative that wraps up in February 2023.
Kennedy says the colleges spend the first six months assessing how they now meet the needs of a diverse range of students, regardless of race, gender or class. The remaining 18 months will involve developing a plan that improves on what the colleges are doing to increase opportunities for all students.
"Achieve the Dream," a national network of more than 300 rural community colleges, picked the seven schools following an application process.
"Achieve the Dream" operates in 45 states and the District of Columbia to help more than 4 million community college students better their chances of securing opportunities in today's economy, according to the nonprofit's website.
Kennedy believes BCC was chosen for the initiative based, in part, on how the college helps students entering the health, advanced manufacturing and hospitality fields — all prevalent in Berkshire County.
"The role we play in our community, the partnerships we have formed, have helped our students strive for success beyond our campus," she said.
Kennedy says the presidents of the seven colleges have already met virtually, will do so again in July and may gather for an in-person conference in 2022. The meetings allow the colleges to exchange ideas on how to enhance their curriculum.
The initiative is funded by the Cognizant U.S. Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., The Community Focus Fund at the Chicago Community Foundation, Walmart.org, and Ascendium Education Group.