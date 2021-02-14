PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has launched a community effort to help students in recovery.
The new space, Students for Recovery at BCC, will allow students to access peer support through one-on-one discussions and drop-in sessions, now held over Zoom.
The effort is aimed at people recovering from substance abuse, as well as negative relationships, behaviors and patterns. Current resources offered by the initiative include a meditation group and virtual cafe, both weekly, and one-on-one chats with another person in recovery.
Maureen Babineau, a Western Massachusetts educational consultant with experience in collegiate recovery, will lead the effort for the college, in partnership with Hilary Costa, a graduate personal counseling intern at BCC.
The center expands on existing efforts to support students in recovery through the college’s personal counseling center. The effort marks a collaboration between the personal counseling center and the college's Student Engagement office, with financial support from a BCC Foundation donor, who had previously helped fund a 2018 Hope and Health conference at the college.