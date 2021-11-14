BCC

Berkshire Community College offers four free certificate programs through the new Berkshire Culinary Institute.

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College is recruiting prospective students for multiple hospitality programs, as well as co-hosting an open house about pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

The college offers four certificate programs, all of which are free, in its web-based Fact Track Hospitality and Culinary Program, offered through the new Berkshire Culinary Institute. The certificates are in “front of house” hospitality core skills, hospitality supervision, beverage service and “back of house” hospitality culinary skills.

Information for the November 2021 and February 2022 editions for those programs is available at bit.ly/2Nl6fkI. Prospective students also can contact college staff at workshops@berkshirecc.edu or 413–236–2127.

The nursing open house will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. by BCC and Elms College, a Catholic liberal arts college in Chicopee.

Participants can register by emailing ziebak@elms.edu.