PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College's spring commencement ceremony will be held virtually for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college's 61st commencement ceremony will take place June 4 via a virtual broadcast, according to a news release from BCC. The time and station will be announced at a later date.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic still posing challenges to holding large gatherings, Tanglewood — the annual host of BCC’s commencement ceremony — has made the difficult decision to not host certain gatherings at this time that may create a safety risk, including graduation ceremonies," the college said in the release.
During the virtual broadcast, the college will honor graduating students by highlighting their names, photos, degrees earned and recorded remarks from BCC community members.
“The College understands and respects Tanglewood’s decision, and we agree that we should continue to err on the side of caution with in-person gatherings,” Celia Norcross, dean of students, said in the release. “We look forward to continuing this partnership in future years.”
The college said that in-person events for graduates will resume when gatherings can be held more safely. Students who graduated in 2020 and 2021 will be invited to attend those events.
For more information, email cnorcoss@berkshirecc.edu or visit berkshirecc.edu/commencement.