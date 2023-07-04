A beaver dam failed in Hancock, unleashing millions of gallons of water. New Lebanon, NY residents are stuck with the muck

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Days after a beaver dam failed and sent millions of gallons of water rushing down a rocky ravine and into the town center, residents were still sifting through the muck on Monday, and wondering what comes next.
The deluge dumped up to 3 feet of mud on parts of the property of Sandra Kingsbury and Ted Timreck.
It swept up their vibrant flowers, and knocked out stone infrastructure that reinforced the ravine sidewalls.
“It’s a miracle that it happened when it did,” Kingsbury said. “Water is so powerful. It could have been very dangerous for us.”
Early Thursday, the town was asleep when water breached a beaver dam on Smith Mountain in the Hancock portion of the Pittsfield State Forest.
New Lebanon officials estimated as much as 65 million gallons of water was released, but a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said Monday the estimated volume of water in the beaver pond was far less than than that, saying it held about about 14 acre-feet, or 4,561,920, gallons.
The dam was about 100 feet long, and up to 6 feet high, according to spokesperson Ilyse Wolberg.
She said the department’s Office of Dam Safety was notified that the water from the 3-acre pond water breeched the dam after weeks of sporadic heavy rainfall.
“Beaver dam failures are more likely to happen during high rainfall events or when water levels are high,” Wolberg said in an email.
The powerful water “washed away everything in its path,” Kingsbury said, and caused a culvert through which the water would have normally passed to become blocked by logs and other natural matter.
Community response ‘buoying’
So the water rushed over streets and into yards, flattening tall plants near the juncture of Main Street, Pool Hill Road and Old Mountain Road and making a muddy mess that was still being cleaned up Monday.
Townspeople on Saturday came together to rake muck and remove refuse. Knee-high piles of the rocky stew littered various spots along the roadway, waiting to be picked up by the highway department.
The way the community rallied to help was “buoying,” Kingsbury said. “It kept us from feeling sorry for ourselves.”
Clad in plastic gloves and and boots, Alia Muadin was cleaning out her detached garage on Main Street on Monday. The rushing water had filled it with about an inch of water and silt.
It damaged artwork and other items she had in storage, flooding her basement and causing a “couple thousand” dollars of damage. She put in a claim, but waits to hear whether her private insurer or the state of Massachusetts might come through with monetary help.
Asked whether she had flood insurance, Muadin indicated that she is weighing purchasing a plan, saying, “I don’t, but I will now.”
Muadin and Kingsbury are two of about 15 to 20 property owners impacted by the flooding, according to Tistrya Houghtling, the town supervisor.
Houghtling declared a state of emergency following the flooding, saying at the time she believed the source was an 8- to 10-acre waterbody that was about 25 feet deep. The Massachusetts official, however, disputed the estimated size of the pond.
New Lebanon Fire Chief Steve Houghtling and Lebanon Valley Protective Association President and Emergency Management Officer Ed Godfroy trekked through the woods to find the waterbody of origin atop Smith Mountain.
“Beavers made a dam and ponded up the water out in the middle of the woods,” he said. “It’s not a man-made pond; its a nature-made pond.”
“The beavers are already busy building it back,” Houghtaling added.
So, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation has installed a device to redirect water and prevent a recurrence in the event of another dam breakage. Wolberg, the department spokesperson, said officials aim to prevent the beavers from reestablishing a dam there.
In nearby Pittsfield, beavers are a regular source of complaints from the community, said Rob Van Der Kar, the city’s conservation agent.
He said he often works with city councilors to address issues caused by beavers, most recently receiving an email Monday morning about a dam off Barker Road — he’s seeking grant funding for a water-level control device to address that problem.
Beavers can reshape environments in manners that are sometimes negative for the environment humans built. While trapping by officials who are trained and licensed is an option, it’s not a long-term solution for flooding issues.
Relocating beavers isn’t a good option, Van Der Kar said, in part because of how territorial the species is.
“We’re always mindful of beaver issues,” he said. “It’s an underrated problem.”