Beaver dam bursts in Pittsfield State Forest, flooding New Lebanon, N.Y.

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — On the Saturday before the Fourth of July, about 25 residents of New Lebanon, N.Y., were cleaning up after a beaver dam broke on Thursday in Pittsfield State Forest, flooding the town.
The flooding prompted a state of emergency to be declared by Tistrya Houghtaling, the town supervisor. According to a news release from the town, the flooding occurred in the vicinity of Main Street. The lake drained downhill through a "deep ravine and onto Main Street where it intersects with Poole Hill Road and Old Mountain Road." 65 million gallons of water descended onto the town, causing an unknown amount of property damage.
Photos: Burst beaver dam causes extensive flooding in New Lebanon, N.Y.
Debris is piled on the sides of Main Street and residents work to clear their properties in New Lebanon on Saturday, days after a broken beaver dam in Pittsfield State Forest released 65 million gallons of water and flooded much of the town.
To purchase these photos, click here.
According to Houghtaling, nobody was hurt in the incident and the source of the flooding was an 8- to 10-acre lake that was approximately 25 feet deep. It was discovered by New Lebanon Fire Chief Steve Houghtling and Lebanon Valley Protective Association President and Emergency Management Officer Ed Godfroy, who trekked through the woods to find the body of water after the incident.
Houghtaling did not have an exact dollar amount for damages when reached by phone on Saturday, but did note that many homes had extensive exterior damage, flooded basements and thick layers of silt and debris. Cleanup efforts on Thursday and Friday focused on clearing large debris, like fallen trees and branches, while Saturday's efforts focused on clearing yards of silt, stones and other smaller debris. Some community members, like Doug Post, brought their tractors to help clear yards, while others came armed with wheelbarrows and rakes. By Saturday afternoon, the town's streets were lined with piles of their handiwork, left to be picked up by the town's highway department.
After the flood, Houghtaling is trying to focus on the silver linings, namely the fact that no one was hurt and that the abundance of community support that materialized in its wake.
"The community came together to support one another," she said.
Going forward, the town has to grapple with the costs of the disaster and ensure that it doesn't happen again. Houghtaling noted that many residents did not have flood insurance because the town is not located on a floodplain, so she is reaching out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and New York state agencies to connect residents to resources.
Because the dam was in Massachusetts, that also means coordinating over state lines with the Department of Conservation and Recreation. According to Houghtaling, the DCR began installation of a "beaver reliever" — a device that redirects the water from the lake in the event of another breakage — on Saturday, which is expected to be completed within a week. Beavers were already rebuilding the dam on Saturday.
Houghtaling is also pushing for increased oversight of dams from the DCR's Office of Dam Safety. She specifically wants the agency to monitor and catalogue dams like this one and to have "continual eyes" on them. Earlier this year, The Eagle published a list of dams in Berkshire County that the DCR monitors, 38 of which are considered high hazard.