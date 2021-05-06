When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Becket Washington School, 12 Maple St., Becket
Highlights: Residents will deal with the brass tacks of government, along with a few novel issues, including an effort to spare Becket the noise of engine braking by big rigs and, in another warrant article, a bid to make people a little less likely to park illegally.
Give them a brake: They go by a lot of names, like “Jake Brake” and “C-Brake,” but when it comes to the noisy systems that use engine compression to slow large trucks, officials have their own words. To curb excess noise, the town proposes to prohibit such devices in “thickly settled” or residential roads where speed limits are 35 mph or under. Violators would be fined $300 for ignoring new signs about the ban.
Parking penalty: During a pandemic year, natural places have become popular retreats. And this has led to parking congestion in the rural town, including at the Becket Quarry, a tourist hot spot, at the town beach on Center Lake. "We have problems with people from outside the area coming," said Rita Furlong, chairwoman of the town's Parks & Recreation Committee.
Becket proposes to increase parking fines from $10 to $25, hoping to thin out illegal parking. The measure is recommended by the Select and Planning boards and the Finance Committee.
Bucks in the belfry: The Community Preservation Committee, with backing from other Becket panels, recommends allocating $100,000 toward repair of the First Congregational Church belfry, $21,887 for insulation and other energy upgrades to the Becket Arts Center building and $10,000 to construct the “Esau’s Heel” trail at Jacob’s Well. "This would be a pleasant walking trail for people with limited ability," Furlong said.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022: $6,349,601
Increase: 2.9 percent
LINE ITEMS
$2,657,842 for education, including the regional school district assessment, and vocation tuition and transportation
$937,936 for general government
$884,531 for benefits, insurance and retirement costs
$592,470 for public safety (police and fire)
$384,812 for debt service, which includes $126,981 for the year’s share of debt for the new Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton, which opens this fall
