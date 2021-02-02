As people battle mounds of snow, the weather-watchers among us are taking time to record this latest winter storm's impact.
Reports of snowfall totals continue to be posted at the National Weather Service's "snow map." The site allows visitors to dial in the time period of incoming reports, letting them focus on data after the blizzard has largely passed.
For a bigger picture than just snowfall totals, see The Eagle's full story by reporter and weather maven Clarence Fanto.
Here is an assortment of reports from around Berkshire County, from the dead of night Tuesday on toward noon:
3:15 a.m., Lenox Dale, 10.4 inches
5:24 a.m., Clarksburg, 8.5 inches
5:40 a.m., Stockbridge, 11.5 inches
6:05 a.m., Pittsfield, 10 inches
7 a.m., Cheshire, 17.4 inches
7 a.m., Great Barrington, 10.5 inches
11 a.m., Peru, 16 inches
11:49 a.m., Becket, 15.5 inches
11:59 a.m., Lanesborough, 12 inches
As of late Monday night, snowfall reports coming in to the National Weather Service showed the highest accumulations in the Berkshires along Mass Pike, with more significant amounts to the south into Connecticut.
Here is a sample of totals as of Monday night listed by the weather service in the area, from the earliest to latest. But keep in mind ... the storm wasn't anywhere near over:
5:14 p.m., 4.5 inches, Savoy
7 p.m., 10.5 inches, Sheffield (with 8 inches falling from 2 to 7 p.m.)
8 p.m., 6 inches, Adams
8:05 p.m., 8 inches, Lenox
8:39 p.m., 11.5 inches, Huntington
10:05 p.m., 9 inches, Pittsfield.
The weather service has a winter storm warning in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Travel is hazardous, with winds gusting to 35 mph and more. Snow was expected to continue falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour.
Snowfall totals in the Berkshires will range from 9 to 18 inches, the weather service said, depending on location.