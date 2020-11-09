BECKET — When entrepreneur Heather Anello went looking for another business to complement the small commercial enterprises she already owns and runs on Main Street, she turned to a new, growing industry that is making its mark in the Berkshires.
Anello decided to enter the cannabis business, which is why she is planning to open Canna Corner, a small boutique retail marijuana dispensary, at the complex at 3235 Main St. (Route 8) that houses the Becket General Store and Restaurant and a liquor store. Canna Corner is not affiliated with Canna Provisions, an adult retail marijuana dispensary in Lee.
To open marijuana establishments in Massachusetts, the state requires operators to sign what are known as host community agreements with the municipality where they intend to locate. Canna Corner’s is one of two such agreements granted by Becket, and it is expected to be the first such enterprise to open in town, according to Town Administrator William Caldwell.
Anello, who moved the Becket General Store and Restaurant to its current site in February 2017, was forced to close all her businesses temporarily Aug. 15, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after she was unable to obtain a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The general store/restaurant’s name has been changed to the Route 8 Pub, while the liquor store, which is behind the restaurant space, has been renamed Becket Liquor.
Anello intends to reopen the restaurant and liquor store at the same time as Canna Corner.
On her website, Anello, who is a chef by trade, said she decided to change the name of the restaurant because “general store” didn’t accurately describe the nature of the business and made it difficult for her to attract other chefs. She has obtained a retail license from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to operate Canna Corner, but can’t open the store until the CCC performs a post-provisional license inspection of the store’s space.
Anello said the inspection has yet to be scheduled, but she is hoping to open Canna Corner by the end of the fall.
Anello, a Becket native, is hoping that the addition of a marijuana dispensary will drive more customer traffic to her two other enterprises. The restaurant relies heavily on tourists who travel to the Berkshires during the summer, and Anello said the decision by Jacob’s Pillow to close this summer because of the pandemic ate into her revenue.
“In general, a rural restaurant has to make all its money over the summer, then spread it our over the winter,” Anello said. “Generally speaking, that’s a difficult situation, and when you add COVD to the mix, we didn’t have a summer here. ... I didn’t get any financial assistance from the government. We made it all the way to August, but then I had to make a call.”
Anello is planning to stock Canna Corner with her own products through Grow Chester, a marijuana cultivation facility she plans to open on Middelfield Road in Chester. She expects to close on the property — it’s a former mill site — this month.
Anello said she has obtained a provisional cultivation license from the CCC for Grow Chester and has applied to the CCC for a manufacturing license, which she needs to obtain before she can open.
Canna Corner will offer a variety of marijuana-related products, including chocolates, gummy bears and oils extracted from marijuana that contain either tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), two of the plant’s compounds. THC produces the “high” effect that users receive from marijuana. CBD, which is derived from hemp, does not.
Anello compares a boutique retail marijuana store to a boutique clothing store that sells only specialized items.
“They don’t have white T-shirts” in a boutique clothing store, Anello said, “but they have very nice products.”
The volume of products is small by necessity. Canna Corner’s space contains just 184 square feet. Anello expects the majority of the shop’s products to be sold on the internet.
“It was our design pre-COVID to do a real small convenience shop instead of this big experience, because we know that online sales is where it’s at,” she said. “We figure that most of our sales, at least 70 percent, will be online.”
She also has devised a way for customers to patronize her retail store while visiting her other businesses.
“You can go over to the Becket General Store, which is now the restaurant, and have dinner, and we have the technology so that you can get a text alert,” she said. “So, we’re doing a virtual line so there’s never any waiting. If you get here early, you can have a bite to eat or go to the liquor store so you don’t have to stand out in the cold.”