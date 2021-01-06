In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Jack's Abby craft brewery employee Casey Mott carries an order to a customer in a car waiting curbside in Framingham. While craft breweries have had to get creative to fill needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new law on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk would change the laws around distribution rights for small breweries, giving them more control on which distributors they choose to get their products to the masses.