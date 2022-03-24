Bard College at Simon's Rock taps alum Ben Dobson to give commencement address

GREAT BARRINGTON — Ben Dobson, founder and president of Hudson Carbon, will give the commencement address for Bard College at Simon's Rock in May.
Dobson's company, Hudson Carbon, is a public benefit corporation that focuses on regenerative agricultural systems, which contribute to climate change mitigation. Dobson oversaw the transition of 3,000 acres in New York’s Hudson Valley to a regenerative organic grain and livestock system, the college said in a news release.
Dobson, who graduated from Simon's Rock with an associate of arts degree in 2000, also co-founded Hudson Hemp in 2018. He lives in Sheffield.
The 53rd commencement ceremony at Simon's Rock will begin on May 21 at 11 a.m.