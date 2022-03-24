<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bard College at Simon's Rock taps alum Ben Dobson to give commencement address

Dobson

Ben Dobson graduated from Bard College at Simon's Rock in 2000 with an associate of arts degree. The founder and president of Hudson Carbon, he oversaw the transition of 3,000 acres to a regenerative agricultural system.

 PROVIDED BY BARD COLLEGE AT SIMON'S ROCK

GREAT BARRINGTON — Ben Dobson, founder and president of Hudson Carbon, will give the commencement address for Bard College at Simon's Rock in May.

Dobson's company, Hudson Carbon, is a public benefit corporation that focuses on regenerative agricultural systems, which contribute to climate change mitigation. Dobson oversaw the transition of 3,000 acres in New York’s Hudson Valley to a regenerative organic grain and livestock system, the college said in a news release.

Dobson, who graduated from Simon's Rock with an associate of arts degree in 2000, also co-founded Hudson Hemp in 2018. He lives in Sheffield.

The 53rd commencement ceremony at Simon's Rock will begin on May 21 at 11 a.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all