Former Eagle reporter who questioned Trump's voter fraud claims will appear Monday before Jan. 6 panel

A former reporter for The Berkshire Eagle who went on to advise Republicans on national election issues is expected to testify Monday to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Benjamin L. Ginsberg was in his mid-20s when he reported on the towns of Lee, Becket, Otis and Tyringham for The Eagle, from 1975 to 1977 — then married a local girl, went to law school and within two decades helped George W. Bush edge out Vice President Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election.
CNN is reporting that Ginsberg will testify before the panel – formally known as the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol – when it holds a second public hearing, starting at 10 a.m. Monday in the Cannon House Office Building.
After turning to law, Ginsberg’s career came to focus on elections. After years advising the Republican National Committee, Ginsberg, and joining the firm Patton Boggs in 1993, he played a key role in the dispute over “hanging chads” in the 2000 Florida election recount.
CNN reports that Ginsberg is expected to tell the House committee that claims of fraud in the 2020 election are unjustified.
He said just that in a Nov. 1, 2020, Washington Post commentary – two days before the 2020 election. The headline: “My party is destroying itself on the altar of Trump.”
“President Trump has failed the test of leadership,” Ginsberg wrote. “His bid for reelection is foundering. And his only solution has been to launch an all-out, multimillion-dollar effort to disenfranchise voters — first by seeking to block state laws to ease voting during the pandemic, and now, in the final stages of the campaign, by challenging the ballots of individual voters unlikely to support him.
“This is as un-American as it gets,” Ginsberg wrote. “It returns the Republican Party to the bad old days of 'voter suppression' that landed it under a court order to stop such tactics — an order lifted before this election. It puts the party on the wrong side of demographic changes in this country that threaten to make the GOP a permanent minority.
“These are painful words for me to write. I spent four decades in the Republican trenches, representing GOP presidential and congressional campaigns, working on Election Day operations, recounts, redistricting and other issues, including trying to lift the consent decree,” he wrote.
Ginsberg has been a frequent commentator on cable news programs.
At the time of his Washington Post essay, Ginsberg had practiced election law for 38 years, following his 1982 graduation from Georgetown Law School and long career with the D.C. firms.
In 2000, The Eagle interviewed Ginsberg about his ultimately successful work in Florida on behalf of the Bush campaign. He reflected at the time that during his years as a reporter for The Eagle, he covered everything from municipal meetings to bowling leagues. He had worked for the University of Pennsylvania student newspaper while an undergraduate in Philadelphia.
In August 1978, Ginsberg became engaged to Jo Anne Talbot, whose parents lived in Stockbridge. (That notice erred in reporting that Ginsberg had been with the paper for 21 years.)
Ginsberg noted in the 2000 interview that his father-in-law, Stockbridge selectman Eugene Talbot, was a proud Democrat.
After reporting for The Eagle, Ginsberg worked for the Riverside Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif., according to his 1978 engagement notice. His family had a summer home in Monterey.